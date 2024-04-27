Nicola T. Allais Sells 5,292 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 18.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 77,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

