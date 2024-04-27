Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,300 Shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLIN stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $48.60.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

