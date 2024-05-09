Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.32. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 71,871 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
