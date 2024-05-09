Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.32. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 71,871 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

