NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,637.98

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,637.98 ($20.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,620 ($20.35). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,620 ($20.35), with a volume of 36,371 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £750.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,521.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pawan Dhir acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £256 ($321.61). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

