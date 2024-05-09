Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE DK opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,226 shares of company stock worth $120,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Delek US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

