John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.96. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 146,300 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund ( NYSE:HTY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

