Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PYCR opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $223,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.