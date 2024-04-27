Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,851,900 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the March 31st total of 6,737,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,157.4 days.
ZIP Stock Performance
ZIP stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. ZIP has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
ZIP Company Profile
