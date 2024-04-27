Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,851,900 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the March 31st total of 6,737,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,157.4 days.

ZIP Stock Performance

ZIP stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. ZIP has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.