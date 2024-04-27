Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
