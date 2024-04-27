Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

