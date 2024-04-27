YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

YASKY stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

