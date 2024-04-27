Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $438,000 Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,942 shares of company stock worth $4,074,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

