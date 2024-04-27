CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

