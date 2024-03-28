IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

