Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $461.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

