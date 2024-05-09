Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

