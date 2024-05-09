Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

