Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,904 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.39 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

