Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

