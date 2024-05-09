Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

