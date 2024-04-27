Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

CF opened at $80.01 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

