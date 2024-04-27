3,700 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $4,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KNX opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

