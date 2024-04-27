Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 34.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.03 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

