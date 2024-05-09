U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

