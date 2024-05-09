Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 650,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 769,158 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 210,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

