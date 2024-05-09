Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $311.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.