Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 3,119 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

