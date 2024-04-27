OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

