OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 2,716 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AER opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

