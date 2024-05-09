Heather C. Getz Sells 59,848 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $56,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 162.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

