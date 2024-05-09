SunCoke Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $866.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

