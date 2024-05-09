DA Davidson Weighs in on USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $539,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $1,634,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

