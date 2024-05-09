Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Announces Earnings Results

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67, reports. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.0 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Post Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.4427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

