Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $534,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,249.59 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $733.75 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,166.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.