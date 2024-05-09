First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Releases Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 83.33%.
First Acceptance Price Performance
Shares of First Acceptance stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.14.
About First Acceptance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Acceptance
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.