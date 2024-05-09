First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Releases Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 83.33%.

Shares of First Acceptance stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.14.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

