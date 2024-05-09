First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACOGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 83.33%.

First Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of First Acceptance stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.14.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.