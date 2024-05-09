U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,441,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,247 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

