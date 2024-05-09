Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

