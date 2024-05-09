U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,556,000 after buying an additional 740,013 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

