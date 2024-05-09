LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.