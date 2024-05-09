Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Sells $85,848.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $515.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

