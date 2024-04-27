23,632 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 60,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

