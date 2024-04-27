Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,793 over the last three months. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSGS opened at $186.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

