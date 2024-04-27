Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

