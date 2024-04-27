Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 677,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 121,806 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AUB opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.