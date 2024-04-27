Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

