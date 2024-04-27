Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $266.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $854.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

