Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

