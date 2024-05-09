SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $637.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

