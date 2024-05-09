Spire Wealth Management Sells 283 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMARFree Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $710.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

