Spire Wealth Management Takes $739,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.64 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

