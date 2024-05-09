Spire Wealth Management Takes $739,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Price Performance
Shares of RAMP opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.64 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
