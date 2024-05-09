Spire Wealth Management Has $773,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.81 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.